You can type the promo code into the app to claim your offer. Follow these steps before you request a ride:

1. Open the Lyft app

2. Tap the menu icon in the top left corner

3. Tap ‘Promos’ in the menu that appears

4. Tap ‘Enter promo code’ to add your code (remember to check the spelling!)

5. Tap ‘Apply’ to finish

After you follow these steps, you’ll see if the code is valid for your account. You’ll also see the promotion amount, expiration date, and other terms.