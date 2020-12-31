2019 Official Lyft Promo Codes

Select a coupon code to get up to $25 in Lyft Credit to use on your first rides.

PromoCoupon Discount DetailsLyft Promo Code
$15$5 credit per ride for 3 rides
LYFTPROMO15
$16$4 credit per ride for 4 rides
LYFTPROMO16
$18$3 credit per ride for 6 rides
LYFTPROMO18
$25$2.50 credit per ride for 10 rides
LYFTPROMO25

Existing Rider: Get a discount code to try new products

PromoCoupon Discount DetailsLyft Promo Code
25%25% off your next Lux ride
LYFTLUX25

You must be new to Lyft and in an eligible market to qualify. See the Terms and Conditions for eligible markets and other restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a Lyft ride cost?

You’ll be able to see the price when you enter the destination in the app, before you request a ride. Lyft’s prices may vary depending on several factors, including the route, time of day, ride type, driver availability, demand for rides, and any local fees or surcharges. Get a fare estimate before you go.

How do I use a Lyft promo code?

You can type the promo code into the app to claim your offer. Follow these steps before you request a ride:
1. Open the Lyft app
2. Tap the menu icon in the top left corner
3. Tap ‘Promos’ in the menu that appears
4. Tap ‘Enter promo code’ to add your code (remember to check the spelling!)
5. Tap ‘Apply’ to finish
After you follow these steps, you’ll see if the code is valid for your account. You’ll also see the promotion amount, expiration date, and other terms.

What is Lyft Lux?

Lyft Lux, Lux Black, and Lux Black XL are Lyft’s luxury ride options when you need to arrive in style.

How does the Smart Savings Plan work?

The Smart Savings Plan is a subscription that lets you save 10% on all rides — no caps, no surprises. Cancel anytime. Get the full details and terms on our FAQ page.

How do you get free rides on Lyft?

Invite your friends to join Lyft, too! You’ll score free ride credit whenever one of your friends take their first ride.

Have more questions?

Check out our Help page.

